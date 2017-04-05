NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. mortgage application activity declined for a third consecutive week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans held steady, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.

The Washington-based industry group said its measure on mortgage applications fell 1.6 percent to 397.1 in the week ended March 31, which was its lowest in five weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)