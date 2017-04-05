BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings; outlook remains stable
* republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. mortgage application activity declined for a third consecutive week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans held steady, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
The Washington-based industry group said its measure on mortgage applications fell 1.6 percent to 397.1 in the week ended March 31, which was its lowest in five weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, June 14 The five-judge team tapped to mediate a slew of thorny legal fights in Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy will include the judge who presided over Stockton, California's 2012 bankruptcy and Puerto Rican-born federal Judge Victor Marrero.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.