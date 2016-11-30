NEW YORK Nov 30 A measure of U.S. mortgage application activity fell last week to its lowest level since early January as 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since July 2015, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released on Wednesday showed.

The Washington-based industry group's seasonally adjusted mortgage market index fell 9.4 percent to 417.2 in the week ended Nov. 25. This was the lowest since 398.5 in the week of Jan. 8. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)