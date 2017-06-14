June 14 U.S. applications to refinance an existing home climbed to a near seven-month peak last week as 30-year mortgage rates fell for a fourth straight week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally-adjusted index on refinancing rose 9.2 percent from the prior week to 1,494.8 in the week of June 9. This was the strongest level since 1,754.2 in the Nov. 18 week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)