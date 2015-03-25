By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Patent holding company
Intellectual Ventures' second crack at holding Motorola Mobility
liable for using its technology without permission partially
succeeded on Wednesday after a U.S. jury in Delaware found
Motorola infringed a patent on multimedia text messaging.
The jury, however, cleared Motorola, a unit of China's
Lenovo Group, on a second patent, which it said was
invalid. The last time these two companies faced off in court
ended in a mistrial last year when a jury could not agree on a
verdict. Damages are to be determined later.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Chris Reese)