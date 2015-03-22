By Eric M. Johnson
| OSO, Wash., March 22
OSO, Wash., March 22 A year after a mudslide
sent a wall of debris onto the fields around Don Young's house
in the shadow of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state,
killing many of his neighbors, grass is finally sprouting again.
But Young continues to clear his fields of debris, such as
home siding and insulation, that is a bitter reminder of the
tragedy last March 22, when a rain-soaked hillside collapsed
near Oso, about 60 miles (97 kms) northeast of Seattle, killing
43 people.
"We should get growth this spring so we don't have to see
this scar we've been looking at," Young, 55, said as he recalled
watching the approaching torrent. "You don't want to keep
re-living the damn thing, you know?"
Even as the land recovers, many of those affected by the
mudslide say their nerves continue to be jangled by unresolved
lawsuits, pending legislation, difficulties accessing relief
funds and a parade of disaster site gawkers and profiteers.
Amid an anniversary weekend of prayers, commemorations and a
solemn moment of silence, families of victims and survivors say
it is hard to reconcile themselves to their losses.
"There is healing that still needs to happen," Oso Fire
Chief Willy Harper said. "There are a lot of emotions right now,
sometimes they are right there on your face, and sometimes they
are just below the surface."
The Washington state legislature is considering a transport
package that includes funds of $36 million over 12 years for
laser mapping of landslide-prone areas.
Bills would require the state to build a public database of
laser-mapped areas and hazards, and tweak state law to let
firefighters respond to all kinds of catastrophes, including
landslides.
A December 2014 report found the Washington State Patrol was
unable to send in firefighters following the slide after a state
lawyer said dispatching them would violate state law.
OFFENSES, MONEY
At the epicenter of the disaster, a street sign marking the
road that led to a subdivision where a cluster of homes was
obliterated now offers a lookout point for motorists to take
photos of the hillside gash.
Forty-three small cedar trees, memorials to the dead, many
decorated with multi-colored ribbons, heart-shaped wreaths and
name tags, have been planted on the side of the re-built
highway.
Several families still live in houses perched around the
mile-wide debris area.
Some complain visitors have let their dogs defecate on their
property. Others felt it was insensitive when a company briefly
put up a "for sale" sign on the property of a bankrupt owner.
Others were angered over river raft tours a company offered site
visitors for $90. Those have now been suspended.
Victims' families have complained in wrongful death suits
that the state, county and hill landowner were aware of the
disaster risk but made no efforts to divert the river or
relocate homes.
They also say logging added to the hill's instability. The
landowner, Grandy Lake Forest Associates, has denied wrongdoing,
and sought to dismiss the case, still in preliminary stages.
Major relief group American Red Cross, and charities United
Way of Snohomish County, and Cascade Valley Hospital Foundation
have handed out, or committed to disburse, roughly $8 million
from donations of more than $9.4 million for aid such as housing
stipends, grief counseling, food and clothing.
Some families say they have faced delays when seeking help
from relief agencies.
For example, the parents of Summer Raffo, who was swept away
while driving, had their electricity shut off when a six-month
needs-based financial plan arranged with relief funds by a
county case worker was changed by a new case manager.
Representatives for Snohomish County and the Salvation Army
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"The frustration is not just with my family, it's every
family," said Summer's brother, Dayn Brunner, 43. "The amount of
money they have raised, versus what has gone directly to the
families, is two different stories."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Oso, Wash.; Editing by Ken
Wills and David Gregorio)