March 10 Muhammad Ali Jr, the son and namesake
of the late boxing great, was questioned about his identity at a
Washington DC airport before boarding a flight on Friday, one
day after he testified before lawmakers about a similar incident
at another airport, a U.S. Congresswoman said.
"To me it's an act of retaliation, in addition to him
continuing to be religiously profiled," said Representative
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, who was on
the same flight as Ali.
Muhammad Ali Jr previously said he was detained at an
airport in Florida on Feb. 7 after arriving on a flight from
Jamaica and that federal agents asked about his Muslim religion.
Ali testified about the incident on Thursday before
Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee. Wasserman
Schultz said she does not believe it was a coincidence that Ali
had trouble boarding a flight from Washington.
This follows moves by President Donald Trump to place U.S.
entry restrictions on travelers from several Muslim-majority
countries and to tighten border security.
Ali's attorney, Chris Mancini, told Reuters the latest
incident happened at Ronald Reagan National Airport after Ali
presented a valid state-issued identification.
Bruce Anderson, a spokesman for the Transportation Security
Administration, confirmed TSA officials were called to verify
Ali's identity when he was at the check-in counter.
"We sometimes have to verify the identity of passengers,"
Anderson said in an email. "We work to resolve the problem as
quickly as possible, which in this case took 11 minutes."
Ali was asked to present another form of identification
aside from his state-issued card, even though that form of ID is
commonly sufficient for U.S. citizens to board a domestic
flight.
After Ali remembered that he had his U.S. passport and
produced that, he was allowed to board his flight to Fort
Lauderdale, Florida, Wasserman Schultz said by telephone, adding
that she was at the airport and heard about the incident from
Ali's attorney.
Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic
National Committee, boarded the same flight as Ali going to Fort
Lauderdale and posted a photo on Twitter of herself and him,
both smiling as they stood in the plane.
Ali's father Muhammad Ali, a former heavyweight champion who
was widely known as "The Greatest," died in June and his funeral
was attended by former President Bill Clinton and dignitaries
from around the world.
