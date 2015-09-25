(Repeats correction with new story number. Corrects definition
NEW YORK, Sept 24 A U.S. regulator on Thursday
modified a proposed rule in hopes of making it easier and less
expensive for bond dealers to tell retail customers how much
above wholesale they are paying to buy or sell municipal bonds.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board asked for comment
on a proposal that would require bond dealers to disclose on
customer trade confirmations the dealer "mark-up" - how much
more than market price a customer pays to buy muni bonds or how
much less to sell them.
The proposal revises one made in November 2014 that would
have required dealers to disclose a reference price they paid
for bonds taken into inventory on the same day as the trade made
with a customer. Dozens of bond dealers told the MSRB in comment
letters that the difficulties of determining reference prices
and of building systems to identify them made the initial plan
unworkable and could lead some of them to stop sales to retail
investors.
The contraction from a full day to the two-hour limit aims
to ensure that dealers are not taking unnecessary risk in
warehousing bonds for which they deserve to be paid. The MSRB
proposal notes that since dealers are already required to ensure
that their mark-ups on trades from their inventory are fair and
reasonable, they should already have systems for mark-up
monitoring.
Unlike the original proposal, which would have required
disclosure only on bond trades valued at $100,000 par amount or
less, the revised one would apply to trades for all retail
accounts.
In addition to substituting a mark-up for a reference price,
the revised rule would require dealers to print the time of
trade execution to the nearest minute so that customers could
check the prevailing market price on systems such as the MSRB's
EMMA database. Dealers also would have to print a hyperlink and
URL address to the Security Details page for the customer's
security on EMMA.
The mark-up would be the difference between the price to the
customer and the market price, and would be required to be given
as a total dollar amount and as a percentage of the principal
amount of the customer trade.
While the MSRB noted that it prefers its revised rule to the
original one, it will continue to take comments on the original
proposal. All comments are due by Nov. 20, 2015.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)