BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.