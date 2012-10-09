Oct 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on
Tuesday it expected state and local governments in the United
States to grow less in 2013 than previously forecast.
Cuts in public sector workforces as well as a focus by
families on fixing their budgets instead of spending are key
factors in the reduced growth expectations, S&P said in a
report.
State and local public employment has fallen 3.2 percent
since peaking in August 2008, representing "a source of drag on
growth prospects," S&P said.
The credit rating agency said it expects that the national
economy will have expanded by 2.2 percent in 2012, up from the
2.0 percent growth rate it predicted in July.
However, S&P also says it expects U.S. gross domestic
product to grow 1.8 percent in 2013, down from the 2.0 percent
expansion it forecast in July.
Federal spending, some of which goes to fund state and local
projects, is also expected to be cut 3.2 percent in 2013,
compared to the 3.0 percent reductions that S&P forecast in
July.
"While we believe that most state and local governments will
navigate this with their credit quality intact ... we continue
to expect some to experience financial distress," the credit
rating agency said.
Municipalities with less flexibility to raise revenue will
have fewer fiscal options. Additional risks include the
potential for financial contagion from the euro zone crisis,
slower economic growth in China than policymakers want, and the
fiscal cliff.