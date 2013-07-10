By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, July 10 For the small California
city of Adelanto, bankruptcy is not just some distant concern.
It has witnessed the plight of its much larger neighbor, San
Bernardino, and it is working hard to avoid following it down a
similar path.
Officials of Adelanto say the city of 32,000, which sits in
southern California's Mojave Desert, has run out of money and
that there is one simple solution: a tax hike.
To that end, the city council voted unanimously last month
to declare a fiscal emergency, a necessary step under state law
in order to place a revenue-increasing measure on a public
ballot.
If voters do not pass the measure, the city's coffers will
be empty by next summer and bankruptcy will loom, officials say.
"We've exhausted every effort to bring in revenue," Mayor
Cari Thomas said. "Unfortunately, the cash we need to pay our
bills is running very low."
Like the rest of San Bernardino County in the arid land that
sits about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, Adelanto has been hard
hit by the housing crisis. By 2010, Adelanto had seen 1,700
homes - out of a total of 8,000 - enter into foreclosure.
San Bernardino, the county's largest city with a population
of 240,000, filed for bankruptcy last August and is waiting for
a judge to rule if it is eligible for Chapter 9 protection. It
is not alone in California. San Bernardino's filing came just
shortly after the northern California city of Stockton sought
bankruptcy protection.
Adelanto thinks there is a better way to go.
Jim Hart, Adelanto's city manager, said officials are about
to launch a huge outreach and publicity effort to convince
voters to back a tax increase initiative on a ballot next June.
Without a "yes" vote, Hart said, bankruptcy might be the only
option left to the city.
Unlike many other parts of the United States where house
prices are increasing and the economic recovery is taking hold,
Adelanto - together with much of inland, southern California -
remains in desperate straits, five years after the financial
collapse.
Thomas said house prices are mired in the doldrums. The city
collects only $4.5 million in property tax revenue a year, just
enough to cover its bill from San Bernardino County for police
services. The county fire department charged Adelanto $3.1
million this fiscal year.
Together, police and fire account for two thirds of
Adelanto's $12 million budget.
Thomas and Hart told Reuters that they are now looking for a
utility users tax to be placed on a June 2014 ballot. It would
cost taxpayers an extra $25 to $30 a month, and bring in $2.5
million a year, which Hart hopes will be enough to plug the
budget gap.
Another nearby city, Grand Terrace, is also pushing for a
utility tax hike, of $1.5 million, for the upcoming November
ballot to avoid insolvency.
Adelanto has already slashed expenditures. Since 2007 it has
cut its workforce from 110 to 56. In 2009 it sold its
correctional facility for $23 million, but most of that cash is
now gone. Hart and Thomas say the city has no bond debt.
"We are going to make a 100 percent effort in making people
realize that they need to support this ballot measure," Hart
said.