By Tim Reid
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Nov 12 A resort town
in California warned on Tuesday that it will run out of money by
March due to burdensome salary and pension costs and could join
other U.S. cities that have recently filed for bankruptcy
protection.
A bankruptcy filing by Desert Hot Springs, a city of 26,000
about 110 miles (177 km) east of Los Angeles, would make it the
third California city since 2012 along with San Bernardino and
Stockton to seek court protection from creditors.
San Bernardino and Detroit - the biggest U.S. city to seek
Chapter 9 protection - are likely to set precedent on whether
retirees or Wall Street bondholders suffer the most when a city
goes broke.
The problems in Desert Hot Springs came to light last week
when a new finance director reviewed the city's records and
discovered a $3 million shortfall in its budget of $13.5
million. Amy Aguer, the interim director of finance, did not
have details on how the shortfall occurred but said it was the
result of higher-than-expected pension and salary costs,
especially in the police department, and overly optimistic
estimates of revenue.
"It's obvious we can't continue with salaries and pensions
that are in the stratosphere, no matter how much love there is
for our police department," said Russell Betts, a council
member.
Desert Hot Springs, which is near Palm Springs, filed for
bankruptcy in 2001 after losing a multimillion dollar lawsuit
and still servicing $9.7 million of bond debt issued to fund its
exit from Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
In a report issued last week, Aguer said bankruptcy was a
real option under consideration, although on Tuesday she
expressed hope that the city could avoid that fate this fiscal
year.
Aguer said nearly 70 percent of the city's budget was
consumed by police costs, most of which were spent on salaries
and pension payments to the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, or Calpers.
The fate of other cities struggling with pension costs -
including Desert Hot Springs - will add to the pressure for
pension reform, said Karol Denniston, a bankruptcy attorney in
San Francisco.
"What is happening in Desert Hot Springs, and San
Bernardino, are not going to be highly unusual events,"
Denniston said. "Calpers keeps increasing costs and many of
these cities have cut costs down to where there is nothing else
left to cut."
An outside consultant's report earlier this year warned
Desert Hot Springs that its pension costs were dangerously high.
Detroit, in Michigan, and Stockton and San Bernardino in
California, have all struggled to meet their rising pension
obligations. Managers in Detroit are seeking a judge's
permission to slash pension benefits.
Illinois has a $100 billion unfunded pension liability that
has resulted in credit downgrades that have left the state with
the lowest ratings among U.S. states.
Although Stockton is on the verge of exiting bankruptcy
without cutting payments to Calpers, a newly elected cadre of
officials in San Bernardino say they are keen to confront
Calpers over rising costs. Calpers is San Bernardino's biggest
creditor.
Calpers is America's biggest public pension fund, with
assets of $277 billion. It has argued strenuously in court that
pension payments cannot be touched, even in a bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)