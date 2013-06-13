By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, June 13 The judge overseeing the
bankruptcy of San Bernardino, California, on Thursday
disqualified a law firm from representing a major bond insurer
in the case, because she said some of its lawyers had "switched
sides."
Federal Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury said the law firm of
Winston & Strawn can no longer represent one of the city's
creditors, bond insurer National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.
She ruled that because Winston recently hired attorneys who
had worked on the case for Calpers - the state pension fund and
a direct adversary of National in the proceedings - the entire
firm of Winston & Strawn should be disqualified.
Calpers, America's biggest pension fund and San Bernardino's
biggest creditor, had asked the judge to ban Winston & Strawn
after it hired several attorneys who had been working for
Calpers in the bankruptcies of San Bernardino and Stockton,
another California city seeking Chapter 9 protection.
National, the municipal bond wing of MBIA, opposes
Calpers in both bankruptcies.
The disqualification of a law firm in such a high profile
case is rare, according to experts, and a major blow to
National.
"Changing attorneys in the middle of a case is never easy.
Changing attorneys in a high-stakes, high profile case is
particularly tough," said Michael Sweet, a bankruptcy attorney
with Fox Rothschild in San Francisco who is not involved in
either the San Bernardino or Stockton cases.
Sweet said he now expects Calpers to seek disqualification
of Winston & Strawn in the Stockton case.
"There is a lot of institutional knowledge that is going to
be lost to National," Sweet said. With key hearings due in July
and August that could decide San Bernardino's eligibility for
bankruptcy, "new attorneys will be under the gun to learn the
case quickly."
The recently hired attorneys had worked for K&L Gates, the
firm representing Calpers in the San Bernardino and Stockton
cases. The attorneys worked for Calpers on both cases.
Judge Jury noted efforts by Winston to "screen off" the
attorneys from the case. But, she ruled, because of Calpers and
National's inherently conflicting positions in the case, the
attorneys could not switch firms without violating their duty of
loyalty to the former client.
"I am compelled to disqualify the law firm," Jury said.
San Bernardino and Stockton are considered test cases in the
battle over whether municipal bondholders or current and retired
employees will absorb most of the pain when a state or local
government goes broke.