WASHINGTON, June 4 The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board will survey more than 900 firms and individuals registered as municipal advisers this month in the hopes of creating a professional qualifications program that aligns with their business activities, it said on Wednesday.

The board, which writes the rules for the municipal market that the Securities and Exchange Commission enforces, is currently creating an exam for the advisers.

The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010, requires those who consult with states and cities about selling debt to register with the SEC and also to comply with a fiduciary standard in which the municipalities' interests come first.

Advisers have until July 1 to register.

Since the SEC approved a rule to bring the advisers under federal oversight last September, 85 firms and individuals have registered. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)