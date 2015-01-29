By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The board overseeing the $3.6
trillion U.S. municipal bond market wants to shed more light on
a dark and growing area of public finance: direct lending from
banks.
In a strongly worded advisory, the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board on Thursday said many state and local
governments do not disclose bank loans and the resulting
murkiness threatens investors.
"Given the current regulatory ambiguities regarding bank
loans, inconsistent market practices and lack of commonly
accepted provisions within bank loan agreements, the MSRB
believes that informing the market of the incurrence of a bank
loan and its terms is beneficial to the continued fairness and
efficiency of the municipal securities market," it wrote.
In these alternative financings, issuers sell bonds directly
to banks or take out loans. The advantages, the MSRB said, can
include lower costs, less exposure to bank capital requirements,
simpler execution and no need to obtain a rating.
By law issuers do not have to disclose loans if they are not
considered municipal securities. Bondholders, taxpayers and
others only learn about the loans' terms, as well as their
impact on bondholders' rights and existing debt, when an issuer
releases audited financial statements or documents for a public
bond sale, the MSRB said.
For more than two years the board, a self-regulatory
organization made up of bankers, issuers and advisers, has asked
borrowers to post information to the public database called
EMMA, for Electronic Municipal Marketplace Access.
But "bank loan executions have far exceeded bank loan
disclosures in comparison," it said, adding that about 88 loans
have been disclosed since April 2012. Outstanding loans number
in the hundreds.
It suggested detailed steps for fostering transparency,
including determining whether loan payments have a higher
priority to bond payments.
Both Standard and Poor's Ratings Services and Moody's
Investors have raised alarms about the amorphous practice.
Last year Standard & Poor's investigated 404 direct loans
totaling $15.8 billion, it said in a special report on
Wednesday. The loans did not impair the rights of existing
bondholders and their terms did not erode borrowers' credit
quality.
About 243 of the loans were repaid by taxes, appropriations
or utility fees, and had an average size of $25 million. The
remainder, which had a much bigger average size of $61 million,
were in the higher education, healthcare, transportation and
public power sectors.
S&P "observed an increase in the number of banks offering
such products, especially smaller local banks."
