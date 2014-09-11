By Tim Reid
| RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept 11
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept 11 The city of San
Bernardino, California, may impose cuts to its firefighters
overtime and pension benefits in a bid to reach a bankruptcy
exit plan, the federal judge overseeing the case said on
Thursday.
In a tentative ruling, federal U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Meredith Jury said San Bernardino was entitled to unilaterally
impose benefit cuts on the city's firefighters, something their
union had fiercely opposed.
Jury conceded that the cuts, which involve greater pension
contributions by firefighters and reduction in overtime, were a
hardship on the firefighters.
But she said the city had also been persuasive in showing
that what it had been paying in terms of benefits to the
firefighters was a financial burden, and being able to reject
the firefighters' collective bargaining agreement was a key step
to forming a bankruptcy exit plan.
San Bernardino, a city of 205,000 65 miles east of Los
Angeles, filed for bankruptcy in August 2012 with a budget
deficit of $45 million.
It is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies being
closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Bondholders, public employees and other state and local
governments are keen on understanding how financially distressed
cities handle their debts to Wall Street, compared with other
creditors such as pension funds, during Chapter 9 protection.
Last month the city reached an undisclosed deal with its
police union. In June, it also reached a deal - subject to a
judicial gag order - with its largest creditor, the California
Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers).
The city only began face-to-face negotiations with some of
its other large creditors - bondholders and insurers including
Ambac Assurance Corp - last month.
The judge has made clear that it will not be before next
year that she expects the city to produce a bankruptcy exit
plan, known as a plan of adjustment.
The slow pace of the case is in contrast to the bankruptcies
of Stockton, California, and Detroit, Michigan.
Stockton is almost through the process. A trial is underway
to determine the feasibility of Detroit's plan. Detroit filed
the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July 2013,
with $18 billion of debt.
Under San Bernardino's city charter, it is unable to impose
cuts in pay to its police or firefighters, only benefits.
The city currently pays an average $190,000 annually to its
top 40 firefighters, according to expert testimony earlier this
year, with the next 40 being paid an average of $166,000.
The city is seeking to change its charter in a ballot
initiative this November.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Diane Craft)