By Tim Reid
| RIVERSIDE, Calif.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. Nov 6 Bankrupt San Bernadino,
California, might have to contract out essential services and
place a revenue bond on the ballot in 2015 elections after a
measure failed this week that would have lowered base pay for
police and firefighters, said a lawyer for the city on Thursday.
Paul Glassman, San Bernardino's bankruptcy attorney, told
the federal judge overseeing the city's bankruptcy that a
rejection by voters on Tuesday of a pay-cutting ballot measure
for police and firefighters was a "gamechanger" that had thrown
the restructuring plan off track.
Lawyers for San Bernardino's police and fire unions reacted
with dismay and anger to what appeared an effort by the city to
blame the failure of Tuesday's ballot measure on the city's
inability to come close to producing a bankruptcy exit plan, 28
months after it entered Chapter 9 protection.
San Bernardino, a city of 210,000, 65 miles east of Los
Angeles, declared bankruptcy in July 2012 with a $45 million
budget deficit. Glassman told U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge
Meredith Jury, after demands by police and firefighter unions
for a deadline to produce a bankruptcy plan, that the city would
now be unlikely to produce an exit blueprint before the summer
of 2015.
"This is the scariest day in this case," said Corey Glave,
the firefighter union's attorney. "They (the city) are saying
because voters rejected the ballot measure, we have no plan. We
are 28 months into this case. We need deadlines set."
Ron Oliner, representing the city's police union, noted that
Detroit, a far bigger city that declared bankruptcy in July 2013
with $18 billion of debt, produced a bankruptcy plan within
eight months. Stockton, California, which declared bankruptcy
just before San Bernardino, was given the green light by a
federal judge last week to exit Chapter 9 protection.
"Right now we are just spinning wheels," Oliner said.
San Bernardino is one of a handful of municipal bankruptcies
being closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond
market. Bondholders, public employees and other state and local
governments are keen on understanding how financially distressed
cities handle their debts to Wall Street, compared with other
creditors such as pension funds, during Chapter 9 protection.
Glassman said the city not only faced the challenge of
paying creditors, but also had a duty to provide essential
services to its residents. One option now was to contract out
essential services, he said. The city council has already raised
the possibility of contracting out San Bernardino's fire service
to the county or state.
Judge Jury set a Nov. 18 hearing for the sides to argue the
merits of imposing a deadline on the city to produce a
bankruptcy plan.
(Reporting by Tim Reid)