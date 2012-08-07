Aug 7 The volume of municipal securities traded
in the second quarter rose 3 percent to $844.47 billion on a par
amount basis from the same period a year ago, mostly because of
large transactions, data released on Tuesday shows.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, a self-regulatory
organization that compiles data for the $3.7 trillion muni
market, said the par amount traded was also 7 percent higher
than in the first quarter of 2012.
The average daily par amount rose to $6.92 billion in the
second quarter, the highest level since the fourth quarter of
2010, according to the MSRB.
But when the MSRB analyzed the number of trades over the
quarter, it found a 2 percent drop from the second quarter of
2011, indicating bigger transactions.
By par amount, trades of more than $1 million accounted for
82 percent of the overall daily average of customer purchases in
the second quarter. Meanwhile, the daily average number of
customer purchases in trades of $100,000 or less decreased to
14,488 from 16,441 in the second quarter of 2011.
The most actively traded bonds in the quarter were issued by
East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and by Puerto Rico. When ranked by
the number of trades, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico was the
most actively traded, followed by the Puerto Rico Buildings
Authority, and then the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer
Authority.
Bonds issued by Puerto Rico have fallen under greater
scrutiny lately, mostly because of the territory's persistent
budget problems. In June, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on Puerto Rico's
general obligation and appropriation debt ratings, saying that
while the government had taken strong measures toward balancing
chronic budget gaps, it was still in the midst of an economic
recession.
One reason for its debt dominance in trading may simply be
that Puerto Rico is a large issuer of bonds. It has about $68
billion of bonds outstanding.
Also at the beginning of the year, Puerto Rico was active in
the primary market, boosting the supply of debt to trade. It
sold $2.3 billion of general obligation refunding bonds in early
March and the aqueduct and sewer authority, meanwhile, sold $1.8
billion and $295 million of revenue bonds in mid-February.
Puerto Rico's credit spreads have widened over the year. On
Monday, its 10-year general obligation bonds yielded 3.86
percent, marking a spread of 215 basis points over Municipal
Market Data's triple-A scale in 10 years. A year ago the spread
for 10-year Puerto Rico bonds was 195 basis points, according to
MMD.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert in Washington; Additional reporting
by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)