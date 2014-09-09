(Adds comment from Calpers, changes headline to reflect broader
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 America's largest public
pension fund was criticized in a report on Tuesday for failing
to sufficiently audit and clamp down on pension "spiking", a
practice of inflating workers' benefits just before retirement
in order to boost their pensions.
California's State controller, John Chiang, said Calpers,
the state's giant public pension fund with assets of $300
billion, had a "passive" approach towards pension spiking and
failed to adequately review payroll data, inviting abuse.
Calpers administers benefits for over 3,000 city, state and
local agencies, or nearly 3 million people.
Pension reform advocates have accused Calpers of authorizing
pension spiking after the fund's board voted last month to
approve nearly 100 types of extra pay that will count toward
pensions for workers hired since 2013. A majority of the Calpers
board have current or former roles with unions.
Chiang said that of the 11 Calpers entities he had
scrutinized, he found no incidence of pension spiking. His
review was conducted between July 2010 and June 2012.
But speaking of Calpers's spiking review procedures, Chiang
said that "on the current audit schedule, a local government
that contracts with Calpers, for example, would only face an
audit once in every 66 years."
Chiang said Calpers only reviews 1.5 percent of its
membership annually for spiking, and the primary driver of that
is whether an entity has public employees who are paid more than
$245,000 a year.
"The state's largest pension system can and must be more
vigorous in protecting taxpayers from this form of public
theft," Chiang stated.
Calpers pushed back against Chiang's criticisms. "The
Controller's review did not identify any pension spiking," said
Rob Feckner, President of the Calpers Board of Administration.
Feckner said Calpers had significantly increased audit staff
since June 2012, and has doubled the number of member audits in
the past year.
"We agree on the importance of a proactive and automated
system to detect pension spiking," Feckner said.
Audit technology is superior today to the period of Chiang's
review, a Calpers spokesman added.
California Governor Jerry Brown passed a pension reform law
in 2012 aimed at reducing pensions for newly hired workers.
Cash-strapped California cities are straining to pay rising
retirement costs, often their biggest budget item.
Part of that law was aimed at halting spiking, the practice
where workers on the eve of retirement cash out, for example,
years of unused vacation and sick pay to inflate their final
year's salary. For most workers in California, pensions are
calculated on their final year's wage.
The Calpers board, after last month's vote, said it was
clarifying Governor Brown's 2012 pension reform law. Brown
objected to one of Calpers's extra pay calculations: allowing
temporary upgrade pay to be counted as permanent, pensionable
income.
Under Calpers' new provisions, various types of incentive,
educational and special assignment pay will be deemed eligible
as pensionable income. They include extra payments to police
officers for being good marksmen and physically fit, and library
staff who are consistently helpful.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Ken Wills)