NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. state and local government tax revenues rose to $306.7 billion in the first quarter, up 4.2 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday.

Total state tax revenue rose 5.1 percent in the quarter to $218.7 billion from $208.1 billion in the same quarter of the prior year, the report said.

The data examines the four largest local and state government tax categories: property tax; sales tax; individual income tax and corporate income tax. (Reporting by Edward Krudy, editing by G Crosse)