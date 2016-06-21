(Updates with additional data and background)

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. state and local government tax revenue rose to $317 billion in the first quarter of 2016, a gain of 3.1 percent from the same period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

State and local property tax collections grew 5.6 percent in the quarter to $125.7 bln, from $119 billion a year earlier. This amount ranks as the highest first quarter total in the last 10 years.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.

Corporate net income tax revenue dropped for a second straight quarter, to $13.2 billion, down 4.7 percent from a year ago.

General sales tax revenue increased 1.8 percent to $89.4 billion from $87.8 billion in the year ago quarter.

Total state tax revenue continued to rise, increasing 1.8 percent to $222.3 billion from 218.4 billion in the first quarter of 2015. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income, sales and gross receipts.

To review the census data click on: www.census.gov/govs/qtax

