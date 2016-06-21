(Updates with additional data and background)
By Stephanie Kelly
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. state and local
government tax revenue rose to $317 billion in the first quarter
of 2016, a gain of 3.1 percent from the same period a year ago,
according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on
Tuesday.
State and local property tax collections grew 5.6 percent in
the quarter to $125.7 bln, from $119 billion a year earlier.
This amount ranks as the highest first quarter total in the last
10 years.
The data examines the four largest state and local
government tax categories: property, sales, individual income
and corporate income taxes.
Corporate net income tax revenue dropped for a second
straight quarter, to $13.2 billion, down 4.7 percent from a year
ago.
General sales tax revenue increased 1.8 percent to $89.4
billion from $87.8 billion in the year ago quarter.
Total state tax revenue continued to rise, increasing 1.8
percent to $222.3 billion from 218.4 billion in the first
quarter of 2015. Most state tax revenue derives from individual
income, sales and gross receipts.
