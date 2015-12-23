Dec 23 The holdings of the largest 100 U.S. public pension systems dropped 4.9 percent to $3.2 trillion in the third quarter from the previous quarter because of negative earnings, according to U.S. Census Bureau data published on Wednesday.

Earnings fell from a gain of $32.6 billion in the second quarter of 2015 to a loss of $145.9 billion in the third. Total holdings were also 2.5 percent lower than the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)