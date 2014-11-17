WASHINGTON Nov 17 The fight over dealer
compensation in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market is
heating up, with the groups that oversee the market floating
proposals on Monday that would require dealers to provide bond
buyers with pricing references.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) released twin
proposals that would have dealers tell individual investors,
also called a retail buyers, how much a security traded for in
other transactions on the same day.
Investors would see the price comparisons on their trade
confirmation sheets and also see the differences between the
reference prices and what they paid.
Through "markups" and "markdowns," dealers tack their
compensation to the prices of bonds, making it difficult for
individual investors to discern how much they have been charged.
The MSRB has been working toward greater visibility of the fees
in what are called "riskless principal transactions" for about a
year.
Regulation is hazy on dealer compensation. Dealers must
disclose their remuneration if they act as agents facilitating
trades, but not if they act as principals in the trade. For most
trades in the municipal bond market, dealers are "riskless
principals" purchasing securities from their customers and
immediately reselling them to other dealers.
In a sweeping report on the municipal bond market in 2012,
the Securities and Exchange Commission said the lack of
information about markups and markdowns in these transactions
put retail buyers at a disadvantage. Then, last January,
commissioners began calling for regulatory change.
The MSRB - made up of banks, issuers and advisers - writes
the rules the SEC enforces. In June, SEC Chair Mary Jo White
said she was "concerned that in the fixed income markets,
technology is being leveraged simply to make the old,
decentralized method of trading more efficient for market
intermediaries."
Her comments directly led to the development of the
proposals.
The MSRB and FINRA are self-regulatory organizations
overseeing the municipal bond market, which is dominated by
individual investors, but FINRA also helps govern the private
sector and the requirements would cover corporate bonds.
MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly said the groups
released the proposals at the same time to "facilitate
consideration of whether any differences between the municipal
securities and corporate bond markets justify differences in
regulations."
Comments on the proposals are due by Jan. 20, 2015.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)