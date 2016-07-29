By Rory Carroll
| July 29
July 29 Minnesota will be back in the U.S.
municipal bond market next week with a total of $787,945 million
in general obligation bonds following a recent credit upgrade,
kicking off a busy start to the normally sleepy month of August.
Minnesota's offers consist of $301,195 million of series
2016D GO refunding bonds, $264,250 million of series 2016A GO
bonds for various purposes, $215,000 in 2016B GO bonds for state
trunk highway bonds, and $7,500 million in series 2016C GO
taxable state bonds for various purposes.
The bonds are scheduled to hit the market on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Fitch Ratings raised Minnesota's credit rating
from 'AA+' to 'AAA,' its highest rating level.
"Minnesota has shown significant financial resilience
through downturns and a strong commitment to bolstering its
financial position as conditions improve," Fitch said.
"The 'AAA' rating reflects Minnesota's solid and broad-based
economy, a revenue structure well designed to capture economic
growth, a low liability burden, and strong control over revenues
and spending," Fitch said.
Overall, an estimated $11.87 billion of debt will hit the
municipal bond market next week, a healthy amount for the first
week of August, which typically is one of the slower months as
market participants take vacation.
The weekly average for debt issuance this year is about $8.2
billion.
Analysts on Friday said there was enough demand in the
market to justify the issuance level.
Total issuance next week will be comprised of $7.73 billion
from the negotiated calendar and $2.75 billion in competitive
offerings, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)