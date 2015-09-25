Sept 25 Next week's sale of $6.9 billion of
bonds and notes in the U.S. municipal market will feature hefty
debt offerings from two states, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates on Friday.
Washington state tops the week's calendar at $944 million.
This includes $497.8 million of general obligation bonds it
is offering via competitive bid in part on Wednesday and through
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in part on Monday. Those bonds
carry serial maturities from 2016 through 2040, according to the
preliminary official statement.
The state will also competitively sell nearly $192 million
of motor fuel tax GO bonds due from 2016 through 2040, $60.7
million of taxable GO bonds maturing from 2016 through 2021, and
$193.7 million of GO refunding bonds maturing from 2016 through
2024.
The bonds are rated AA-plus by Standard & Poor's and Fitch
Ratings, and Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service.
Connecticut will sell $840 million of new and refunding
special tax obligation bonds for transportation infrastructure
through lead underwriter RBC Capital Markets. The deal is
structured with $700 million of new bonds with serial maturities
from 2016 through 2035 and $140 million of refunding bonds
maturing from 2018 through 2027, according to the preliminary
official statement.
Moody's rated the bonds Aa3, and Fitch rated them AA.
Meanwhile, flows into U.S. municipal bond funds turned
positive in the latest week after four straight weeks of
outflows, according to Lipper.
Net inflows totaled $231 million in the week ended on Sept.
23, the most since the week ended on April 29.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)