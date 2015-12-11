Dec 11 - Prices of mid- and long-range U.S. municipal bonds rose on Friday, in part as lower commodity prices strengthened anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week and continued to flatten the yield curve.

Investors and analysts have been predicting a flatter curve if the Fed raises its short-term rate at its meeting on Wednesday. It would be first time the Fed has hiked rates in a decade.

The muni curve began to flatten on Thursday, with yields on short-term bonds rising sharply while longer-dated yields fell.

The trend continued on Friday with benchmark yields falling 5 basis points on both 10-year yield and 30-year munis, to 1.92 percent and 2.80 percent respectively.

Weaker oil prices pointed to a sluggish world economy and deepened the expectation that the Fed would hike rates slowly after a initial 25 basis point increase on Wednesday, wrote Municipal Market Data senior analyst Randy Smolik.

"Buyers reached for long bonds from new deals as issuance falls off dramatically after this week," he wrote on Thursday.

For longer munis, "it was a bond grab," especially with seasonally lighter supply expected until year end, Smolik said.

Long munis also benefitted on Friday from a flight to safety prompted in part by news that Third Avenue Management would liquidate its junk bond fund, he said.

Investor demand for munis remained strong, with $720 million of inflows to muni funds for the week ended Dec. 9 - the biggest inflows since Jan. 28, according to data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. It was the tenth straight week of inflows.

A lighter calendar begins next week, with only $2.4 billion of muni bonds and notes to be sold through competitive and negotiated offerings, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

All of the five biggest deals next week are refundings or have some refunding component, by issuers in Florida, New York, Texas, Ohio and Utah.

Only one, the $100 million deal by the Utah Housing Corporation for single family mortgage bonds through lead manager Barclays Capital, appears to be mostly new money.

The corporation will use the proceeds to buy mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers for single-family, owner-occupied homes in Utah. Some proceeds will be used to refinance existing bonds.

About half the deal is subject to the alternative minimum tax, according to the preliminary official statement. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)