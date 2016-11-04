Nov 4 After closing a record-setting month of U.S. municipal bond deals in October, sales of bonds and notes will drop to $3.5 billion next week, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

The largest sales scheduled on the calendar were $348 million of Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District first tier general resolution revenue bonds, $245 million of Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency consolidated capital assessment bonds and $227 million of Mississippi general obligation bonds.

The slump in issuance follows two consecutive weeks of over $14 billion in deals. Greg Saulnier, a Municipal Market Data analyst, said Tuesday's U.S. presidential election and Friday's Veterans' Day holiday likely reduced next week's new sales of bonds and notes.

Sales of municipal bonds and notes soared to a record $52.5 billion in October, the biggest month of issuance since records began in the 1980s, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Traded municipals totaled $837.9 billion in the third quarter of 2016, up 52 percent from the same period last year, according to Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Municipal supply has surged in recent months as state, city and other public agencies eagerly sell bonds and notes at low interest rates.

Total issuance next week will be comprised of $2.6 billion from the negotiated calendar and just $874 million in competitive offerings, preliminary Thomson Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)