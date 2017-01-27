Jan 27 U.S. states, cities, schools and other
issuers in the municipal market are expected to sell about $4.4
billion of bonds and notes next week, down from about $7 billion
this week, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Infrastructure deals rank high on next week's sales, led by
$478.5 million of revenue and refunding bonds from the Oklahoma
Turnpike Authority. New York City Municipal Water Finance
Authority plans to sell $330 million of water and sewer system
second generation resolution revenue bonds. There's also $300
million of District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority public
utility senior lien revenue bonds.
Large education deals will also go to market next week.
There's $381 million of Board of Regents of Texas Tech
University System taxable refunding and improvement bonds, and
$323.6 million of general obligation bonds from North Clackamas
School District No. 12. The University of Colorado Hospital
Authority plans to sell $300 million of revenue bonds.
All of the top sales next week come from the negotiated
calendar, which in total is expected to bring $3.4 billion to
the market. An estimated $1 billion will hail from the
competitive calendar.
The municipal market was a bit weaker on Thursday as munis
posted losses in various spots along the yield curve, reported
Janney Fixed Income on Friday. The benchmark 10-year and 30-year
rates each increased by 1 basis point to finish at 2.39 percent
and 3.19 percent. Municipal fund inflows were positive for the
third consecutive week.
