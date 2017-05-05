By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 The state of Hawaii is
among the top deals scheduled to hit the U.S. municipal bond
market next week, when an estimated $9.6 billion of new bonds
and notes are expected to sell, according to preliminary Thomson
Reuters data.
Hawaii, which recently received an improved outlook from
Fitch Ratings, plans to sell $856 million of general obligation
bonds to fund various public improvement projects for schools,
community colleges, universities, libraries and parks.
Fitch in April revised its Hawaii rating outlook to positive
from stable, citing improvements to the state's long-term
liabilities, strong financial flexibility as the state
implements pension and other post-employment benefits reforms,
and a resilient economy.
Other top deals scheduled to sell next week on the municipal
market are $915 million of hospital revenue bonds from Ohio's
Cuyahoga County for the Metrohealth System, and $838 million of
limited tax schoolhouse and refunding bonds from Texas's Houston
Independent School District.
Next week's expected total sales of $9.58 billion compares
to the weekly average of $6.7 billion thus far in 2017. Next
week's deals are made up of $7.9 billion from the negotiated
calendar and $1.7 billion from the competitive calendar,
according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
