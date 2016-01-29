Jan 29, The Chicago Board of Education will try again next week to sell $875 million of "junk"-rated bonds after postponing pricing on Wednesday as some investors became spooked by bankruptcy talk for the financially failing district.

New York's Nassau County will also be back in the U.S. municipal market to sell $120 million of new money general improvement bonds after a recent warning about its credit rating failed to frighten investors away from bonds it sold this week.

On Thursday, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Chief Executive Officer Forrest Claypool said that a plan floated by Illinois Republican lawmakers and backed by Governor Bruce Rauner to take over the district and potentially allow it to file for municipal bankruptcy did not help the bond sale, according to a school spokeswoman.

Claypool added that the general obligation bond sale through JP Morgan was delayed to give some investors more time to review documents.

Meanwhile, there were signs of a potential breakthrough in contract talks between the school district and its teachers union, which said late Thursday it received "a serious offer" that calls for economic concessions in exchange for "enforceable protections of education quality and job security."

CPS, the nation's third-largest public school system, had warned of teacher layoffs to plug a big hole in its budget. Teachers overwhelmingly voted in December to allow a strike if necessary.

Nassau County, just east of New York City on suburban Long Island, issued about $273 million of refunding bonds on Wednesday at narrower spreads than when it came to market with similar debt in May 2015.

On Wednesday, Nassau's 20-year bonds with a 5 percent coupon priced at 3.06 percent, a 58 basis-point spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale. In 2015, that spread was 75 basis points.

The county's deals come after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to "negative" on Jan. 19 while affirming an A-plus rating, noting "the county's further compromised budgetary flexibility and continued very weak adjusted budgetary performance despite significant efforts to increase recurring revenues while limiting expenditure growth."

"This year and in the future we'll be addressing those (concerns)," said Eric Naughton, Nassau's deputy county executive for finance.

U.S. municipal issuers are scheduled to sell about $5.5 billion of bonds and notes next week.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)