WASHINGTON May 7Detroit accounted for three of
the seven defaults last year on municipal bonds rated by Moody's
Investors Service, the credit rating agency said on Wednesday.
Even before the cash-strapped city filed the largest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July 2013, it began
skipping payments on pension debt it deemed to be unsecured.
Detroit subsequently missed payments on unlimited and
limited-tax general obligation bonds it also labeled as
unsecured debt.
The seven defaults in Moody's annual survey is in line with
the yearly average of five defaults since the 2007-09 recession
began. The 2013 defaults also included one by a Detroit charter
school and by the Pontiac School District, located about 30
miles from the Motor City, which became the first school system
Moody's rates to miss a bond payment.
"The Detroit bankruptcy, by virtue of its scale and the
range of credit and related legal issues it poses, is shaping up
as a major watershed event, and the evolving bankruptcy cases in
Stockton and elsewhere in California also will establish
industry benchmarks for 'service insolvency' where governments
are forced to choose between essential services and honoring
debt and other long-term obligations," said Moody's in the
report.
Detroit also made history last year by becoming the largest
municipal default in U.S. history, with $8.4 billion of bonds
outstanding. The city is trying to repudiate $1.4 billion of
certificates of participation sold for its pensions, the first
attempted repudiation since the 1970s, according to Moody's.
Another default involved Jefferson County lease rental
bonds. The Alabama county had held the title of largest U.S.
municipal bankruptcy until Detroit declared itself broke after
years of population loss, steep manufacturing declines, fiscal
mismanagement and mounting pension costs.
The final default involved West Penn Allegheny Health System
revenue bonds.
Before 2008, the average default rate for municipal bonds
rated by Moody's was only 1.3 per year stretching back to 1970.
Even though defaults have increased, they "remain very low,
especially compared to other sectors like corporate finance,"
Moody's said.
Detroit is inching closer to exiting bankruptcy and is about
to send out an important disclosure document that creditors must
vote on.
Its final debt-adjustment plan will likely only set legal
precedent within Michigan but will create expectation throughout
the country about creditors' recoveries in bankruptcies and
defaults, Moody's said.
Moody's found that on average the ultimate recovery for
defaulted municipal bonds was 64 percent from 1970 through 2013,
but the historically the individual recovery rates ranged from 2
percent to 100 percent. In 2013 alone the range was 31 percent
to 100 percent. Detroit's proposed recoveries "vary widely based
on creditor class."
"Municipal recovery rates are trending lower and more
variable in range, yet municipal recoveries are still higher
than corporate recoveries," the rating agency said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; additional reporting by Karen
Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Prudence Crowther)