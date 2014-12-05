By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. state treasurers are
anticipating a boost in sales revenues from plunging oil prices,
which give people more discretionary spending power, but that is
tempered by fears of the harm it could to do energy-focused
states.
Oil prices have fallen by more than a third since June and
price forecasts have collapsed in the wake of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision not to cut output
despite a global glut.
"It's a net positive for Washington, because it certainly
creates lower energy costs and our consumers will benefit, and
we are not really a big energy production state," said James
McIntire, State Treasurer, Washington, speaking on the sidelines
of the National Association of State Treasurers' conference.
Low gasoline prices are contributing to supporting consumer
spending, which rebounded in October.
"On the commerce side is where I think the benefit is," said
Ted Wheeler, Oregon state treasurer. "Anything transportation
related - tourism is a huge component of economic activity in
the state of Oregon and we know for a fact that when prices are
low, people travel more... they come to Oregon and spend more
money."
According to a recent S&P report, states that are
particularly reliant on sales tax for revenues include
Washington, Florida, Arizona, Indiana and Tennessee.
"It's a little early in the game to know the net result but
it is beneficial to have some correction in energy prices as
they have been traditionally high and that's been an issue in
the struggling economy," said David Lillard, state treasurer of
Tennessee.
But while it would reduce operating costs to the state
government, it would put drilling-based investment industries at
a disadvantage, he said.
Moody's in an October report said a large drop in oil prices
would be credit negative for some of the top oil-producing U.S.
states, particularly Alaska, which depends on oil tax revenues
to fund nearly all its operating budget.
"As a state that does some oil and gas production, I
anticipate that it will have some impact in the long run both on
revenue for the state as well as tax receipts for state
government," said Ron Estes, Kansas state treasurer.
Utah State Treasurer Richard Ellis said while lower oil
prices could impact the amount received from energy severance
tax, it was a small part of the budget and maybe offset by
increased consumer spending.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)