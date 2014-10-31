WASHINGTON Oct 31 U.S. state and local
governments would have to disclose how much revenue they stand
to lose through tax breaks for economic development projects
under requirements the Governmental Accounting Standards Board
is considering.
The board, which sets accounting guidelines for the public
sector, said on Friday the proposal would require government
financial statements to include descriptions of tax abatement
programs designed to spur investment in communities.
They would require disclosure of criteria used to determine
a taxpayer is eligible for tax breaks, as well as the dollar
amount of taxes abated, the number of tax abatement agreements,
how governments will recapture abated taxes and types of
commitments taxpayers make in return for the breaks.
Governments typically use the tax breaks to encourage
businesses to hire in their communities or to bring development
to blighted areas.
GASB, an independent organization of seven board members
appointed by the Financial Accounting Foundation, said tax
abatement programs can have substantial effects on governmental
finances and ability to raise revenue, but "it is difficult to
discern the magnitude and nature of those effects from financial
statements at present."
Comments on the board's proposed draft are due by Jan. 30.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)