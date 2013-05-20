* U.S. regulator underlines rules for disclosure to
bondholders
* SEC warns municipalities not to gloss over financial
health
* Pennsylvania capital Harrisburg has mountain of debt to
clear
WASHINGTON, May 20 At first glance, a federal
regulator's rebuke of the city of Harrisburg this month over
fraudulent statements and long overdue disclosures to its
bondholders could be seen as a warning to state and local
politicians who offer too rosy a view of their financial health.
But clear-cut cases such as Harrisburg of officials
mis-stating their city's finances remain relatively rare, and
the main goal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
far more basic - cajoling thousands of cities, counties and
other organizations that sell bonds into complying with its
disclosure rules.
When on May 6 the SEC charged the cash-strapped capital city
of Pennsylvania, it effectively put officials across the country
on notice that even political statements like annual state of
the city addresses must not overstate financial conditions.
The message was "what you say can and will be used against
you," said Ben Watkins, head of Florida's Division of Bond
Finance. "What makes it precedent-setting is that it's the first
time there's been an enforcement action on statements made by
public officials."
The SEC said Harrisburg had defrauded its creditors because
numerous officials glossed over its disastrous finances and the
city was overdue in its disclosures. While no individuals were
held to account, a commissioner of the SEC said it would not
show such restraint in future.
In a typical conclusion to SEC civil investigations,
Harrisburg agreed to settle the charges without admitting or
denying the regulator's findings.
Now that the city of nearly 50,000 has become an example of
mismanaged public finances and has a mountain of debt to clear
while providing basic services, whoever is Harrisburg's next
mayor will be closely watched by the $3.7 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market. On Tuesday, Democratic Party voters will
choose their candidate in a primary election. There is no
Republican mayoral primary.
DIVERSE POOL OF ISSUERS, THOUSANDS MISS DEADLINES
Compliance is sketchy given the diverse pool of issuers in
the municipal bond market, some 50,000 entities ranging from
states selling billions of dollars of bonds a year to tiny,
quasi-governmental authorities that raise less than $1 million
at a time. In the three financial years from mid-2009 to
mid-2012, local issuers sent more than 5,000 notices of failure
in providing financial information.
Moreover, that number does not capture the number of issuers
behind schedule that have not reported even that fact to
investors. That figure is unknown, according to regulators,
because there is no central mechanism for automatically
triggering a notice of a passed deadline.
And, adding to the confusion, filing deadlines are not
standardized as they are with financial statements of publicly
traded companies. Typically they are specified within individual
underwriting contracts.
In the last month alone, 243 late report notices were posted
on EMMA, the Electronic Municipal Market Access website.
The greatest number came from Puerto Rico, which aims to
have its financial statements completed before a $770 million
debt refinancing before June 30, according to Government
Development Bank for Puerto Rico communications director Betsy
Nazario. The island's employee retirement system delayed its
report while hammering out major pension reforms, according to a
notice filed by its administrator Hector Mayol Kauffmann.
In some cases, a missed deadline simply reflects the mundane
rather than raising a financial red flag. Zion, Illinois,
population 24,400 and 50 miles north of Chicago along the Lake
Michigan shore, has run into scheduling conflicts with its
outside auditor in past years, forcing it to miss deadlines for
a day or two. The city, with about $31 million in bonds,
recently enacted measures to have the audit completed earlier,
said financial director David Knabe.
HARRISBURG REVERBERATES
Nevertheless, the SEC's move against Harrisburg, which did
not release its fiscal 2009 audit until July 2012, has clearly
caught the eye of local officials across the country. The
get-tough pledge is now a top agenda item for the Government
Finance Officers Association when its members, who oversee many
debt sales each year, gather in early June for an annual
meeting.
The SEC presents officials a clear trade-off: either deliver
timely information to investors or be held responsible for every
bit of information in public speeches.
"Public statements, if they are materially misleading or
omit material information, can lead to potential liability under
the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws," the
SEC report said.
Those statements can be written or oral, it added. While it
remains to be seen if that report will muzzle political speech,
some expect officials to vet their references to finances in
speeches and look into disclaimers for written statements.
"I don't think public officials should view this order as
inhibiting anything they may want to say," said bond lawyer John
McNally of the firm Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP. "I think they
should view it as caution that any statements expected to reach
the market can be used for anti-fraud liability."
SEC'S AUTHORITY IS LIMITED
The SEC's authority in the muni market remains limited
because of constraints on federal oversight of state and local
governments. Its main tool is the authority to require
underwriters to create agreements with issuers for annual
financial updates and to disclose other events that may affect
their bonds.
"The SEC used the authority that it has to enforce issuers'
obligations, and I think they sent a useful message to the
market that issuers in distressed situations should take care,"
said Michael Decker, co-head of the municipal division at the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
In a report last summer, the SEC said it would seek greater
authority over issuers, but Congress has yet to approve those
powers. Still, the agency is trying to have a bigger impact in
the market.
Three years ago it created a unit dedicated to municipal
bonds and public pensions and has since taken on big-name cases
such as the state of Illinois, delivering a rebuke comparable to
Harrisburg.