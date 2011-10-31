Oct 31 America's state governments won't see
many revenue gains any time soon if they triumph in battles to
tax sales by out-of-state Internet retailers, a leading Wall
Street credit-ratings group said on Monday.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that state
governments were increasingly targeting Internet sales outside
their borders but still faced legal hurdles and were unlikely
to see much top-line benefit soon.
"At this time, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services does not
think that the amount of revenue states are foregoing by not
collecting tax on Internet sales is significant enough to
influence state or local ratings," S&P analyst David Hitchcock
said in a report. "Nevertheless, Internet commerce is growing
faster than overall retail sales, and if trends continue the
loss of tax revenue could become significant."
California is among the states that have locked horns over
sales-tax collections with online retailers such as Amazon.com
Inc (AMZN.O), but the effects on state revenue were far from
clear, either in the near term or longer, according to S&P.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)