May 1 Issuance of U.S. municipal bonds fell
slightly in April, but sales for the first four months of 2015
jumped over 67 percent compared with the same period a year
earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Friday.
Total sales in April were $39.3 billion, 9.5 percent lower
than March, but 55 percent higher than the $25.3 billion sold in
April 2014.
The spike in sales this year - there has been $143.2 billion
of municipal issuance in the first four months of 2015 compared
to $85.4 billion during the same period last year - is due to
more issuers refinancing, market watchers say.
Issuers sold $101.2 billion of refunding bonds in 2,544
deals during the first four months of this year, more than
double the $42.2 billion of refunding bonds sold during the same
period in 2014 across 1,244 deals, the data shows.
"The story for the first part of 2015 - and April
specifically - has been low interest rates," said Tom Kozlik,
managing director and municipal credit analyst at Janney Capital
Markets. "That environment has created refundings, refundings,
refundings."
New debt sales rose slightly in April as issuers sold $14
billion in new bonds across 579 deals, compared to $13 billion
over 474 deals in April 2014. Overall, new money deals fell
slightly in the first four months of 2015 with $41.9 billion
compared to the same period in 2014 with $43.2 billion of new
sales.
"New issuance has been down," said Kozlik. "Muni credits do
not want to add more fixed costs than they already have."
Next week's sales will be relatively small in size, with an
estimated $9.8 billion of issuance, according to Thomson Reuters
data. This week, municipal issuance totaled $4.9 billion.
Next week's four largest deals are the state of Louisiana
with $335 million of general obligation bonds; the Los Angeles
Unified School District with $330 million of general obligation
refunding bonds; the Los Angeles Community College District with
$310 million of general obligation refunding bonds, and the
Indiana Finance Authority with $302 million of stadium lease
appropriation refunding bonds.
