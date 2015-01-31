By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES Jan 30 California's Kern County was
put on notice for a possible downgrade on Friday by ratings
agency Moody's Investor Service, three days after the county
declared a fiscal emergency.
On Tuesday, Kern County in California's Central Valley
declared a fiscal emergency, citing plunging oil prices and
growing pension debt as the main reasons for a projected $27
million general fund deficit in fiscal year 2015/16.
Moody's reacted on Friday evening, placing Kern County's
credit rating under review for possible downgrade. The ratings
agency said the review affected approximately $86 million in
debt, related to the county's Series 2009A certificates of
participation.
Kern County, with a population of about 900,000, lies in the
heart of California's oil and gas producing region, and produces
more oil than any other of the state's counties.
A roughly 50 percent drop in crude prices since July has cut
projected oil-related property tax revenues by $61 million for
fiscal year 2015/16, Kern officials said on Tuesday. They also
said growing unfunded pension liabilities were increasing
strains on the county budget.
"Fiscal 2016 could see a material weakening of its balance
sheet, to a level inconsistent with the A1 rating," Moody's said
in its report.
"In addition to Kern County economy's concentration in the
oil industry, the county's credit quality is challenged by an
above average, unfunded pension obligation and a below average
socioeconomic profile," Moody's said.
By declaring a fiscal emergency, Kern officials have the
legal authority to tap into a $40 million reserve fund to shore
up the county budget. It also gives them greater ability to cut
staffing levels and benefits in the fire department.
