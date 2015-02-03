Feb 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
the outlook for Kern County, California, to negative, after the
county declared a fiscal emergency last week, citing lower oil
prices.
The rating agency said it was concerned with a projected $27
million budget shortfall in fiscal 2016. By declaring a fiscal
emergency, the county can access $40 million general fund
reserve to cover the gap.
The third largest county in California, with a total
population of nearly 900,000, Kern's pension obligations,
already high, will "continue to rise for a number of years,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Li Yang. "The county is
going to need to address that deficit going forward."
Kern forecasts that its pension costs will increase through
2022 and has set aside portions of its reserves to account for
the rising costs, said Yang.
"That will translate into spending down reserves," he said.
The declaration of fiscal emergency allows the county to
potentially reduce the number of firefighters, but county
officials have not said they plan to do that.
One of the largest oil producing counties in the United
States and the dominant producer in California, Kern County's
management estimates that $55 per barrel oil could lead to a
11.8 percent drop in property values, and a resulting $60
million property tax revenue shortfall, S&P noted.
Last week, Moody's Investor Service put the county on notice
for a potential downgrade
(Reporting By Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)