July 5 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Thursday that its municipal bond fund index for Tuesday was higher compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,071.530, up 0.361 or 0.034 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.

