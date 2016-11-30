SAN FRANCISCO Nov 30 Benchmark U.S. municipal bond prices fell on Wednesday, lifting yields as much as 10 basis points, following an announcement by OPEC to limit production.

Yields on AAA-rated muni bonds in the 2036-2046 maturity rose 8-10 basis points, according to a preliminary scale read from Municipal Market Data (MMD), a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Sandra Maler)