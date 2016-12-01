(Adds Thursday's final market read)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 1 Benchmark U.S. municipal
bond prices fell on Thursday, lifting yields as much as 9 basis
points, following rising oil prices and a steep selloff in U.S.
Treasuries.
Yields on AAA-rated muni bonds in the 2038-46 maturity rose
9 basis points, according to a final scale read from Municipal
Market Data (MMD), a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Oil prices rose more than 4 percent on Thursday, with Brent
crude at its highest in about 16 months, extending gains after
OPEC and Russia agreed to restrict output to speed up the
rebalancing of a long-oversupplied market.
Greg Saulnier, muni research analyst at MMD, said rising oil
prices, along with stronger-than-expected manufacturing data and
a steep selloff of Treasuries, weighed heavily on bonds on
Thursday.
"What looks to be more tax-exempt primary supply next week
and over $5 billion in muni fund outflows the past two weeks,"
said Saulnier, has resulted in "notable selling in the
tax-exempt market."
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Diane Craft)