WASHINGTON Dec 18 Yields on U.S. municipal bonds rose sharply in morning trading on Thursday, according to a preliminary read of Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale.

Yields, which move inversely to price, were up as much as 7 basis points on top-rated 10-year bonds. On highly rated 30-year bonds they rose as much as 5 basis points, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year bond was 1.99 percent and on the 30-year it was 2.87 percent.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)