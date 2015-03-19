BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment prices public offering of common stock
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock
March 19 U.S. municipal bond yield dropped as much as 8 basis points on Thursday as investors took advantage of the cheapness of tax-exempt debt versus taxable U.S. Treasuries, according to a final market read by Municipal Market Data (MMD).
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, April 5 A body of Brazil's tax audit council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.
ABUJA, April 5 Nigeria's cabinet has approved $1.3 billion of loans from international lenders to fund the newly licensed Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance minister said on Wednesday.