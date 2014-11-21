By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 21 A large number of U.S.
municipalities and bond underwriters have reported through a
federal program that they violated securities disclosures law,
with many revealing they failed to give investors material
information, a top securities cop said on Friday.
Issuers face a Dec. 1 deadline to report disclosure
violations to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the
regulator's latest stab at strengthening regulation of the $3.7
trillion municipal market.
In the last two years, the SEC has charged cities, school
districts and even a state with failing to disclose required
information. Last March it launched an initiative, called MCDC,
where issuers and underwriters could self-report inaccurate
statements in bond documents and receive favorable settlement
terms. Underwriters had until September to come forward.
A large number have reported, said SEC Enforcement Director
Andrew Ceresney on the sidelines of an American Bar Association
meeting. He declined to give an exact count. Next year the SEC
plans on "bringing cases under our MCDC initiative," he told the
meeting.
He bristled when an audience member said MCDC cases appear
to involve "immaterial footfalls," and not serious violations.
"Our sense so far is that there are material violations,
many material violations," Ceresney said.
Next week, smaller issuers could flood the SEC with
completed questionnaires showing they made misstatements in sale
documents.
Then, the SEC will likely review submissions and issue
cease-and-desist orders, said Bill Daly, federal liaison for the
National Association of Bond Lawyers.
"We're only about halfway through," he said.
By law, issuers must describe in bond sale documents when
they did not comply with federal disclosure requirements within
the previous five years
Some question the initiative's value.
It requires issuers to scour for documents that were posted
before the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board centralized
disclosures on a single web platform, said Dustin McDonald,
director of the Government Finance Officers Association's
federal center. Before 2009, issuers mailed paper filings to
about a dozen disparate storage centers.
Issuers must also find out if underwriters disclosed
violations, and track down underwriters that may be out of
business.
Smaller issuers with fewer resources are struggling to
figure out if they even have any violations to report, McDonald
added. That could be tricky when it comes to timely disclosures.
"If I had to hazard a guess I would say it would be the
small issuers (that would report)," said Gregory Serbe,
president of Lebenthal Asset Management's municipal division.
(Additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David
Gregorio)