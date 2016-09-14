(Adds SEC comment)
By Zachary Fagenson and Daniel Bases
MIAMI/NEW YORK, Sept 14 The city of Miami and
its former budget director were found liable by a Florida jury
on Wednesday for engaging in a financial shell game in a case
brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stemming
from a municipal bond sale.
Taking less than a day to deliberate, the jury found the
city of Miami and former budget director Michael Boudreaux
violated the federal Securities Act in the process of selling
over $150 million worth of municipal debt in 2009.
In a 2013 complaint, the SEC alleged that the city and
Boudreaux violated the anti-fraud provisions of federal
securities law.
The nine-person jury found the city of Miami liable on two
counts of violating the Securities Act and one count of
violating the Exchange Act and Exchange Act rules. It found
Boudreaux liable for two counts of violating the Securities Act,
though in one count noted he did not use a fraudulent scheme to
sell a security.
The SEC called Miami a "recidivist violator" of federal
securities laws and warned that this first federal trial by jury
against a municipality or one of its officers might not be the
last.
"We will continue to hold municipalities and their officers
accountable, including through trials, if they engage in
financial fraud or other conduct that violates the federal
securities laws," the SEC said in a statement.
Boudreaux was also found liable on two counts of violating
the Exchange Act and Exchange Act rules.
"I'm very disappointed by all of this," Boudreaux told
reporters as he left the courtroom.
Boudreaux's attorney, Benedict Kuehne, indicated plans to
appeal the jury's decision.
"That the jury found Mr. Boudreaux did not engage in a fraud
on count one raises significant questions about the validity of
the entire verdict," Kuehne said.
City of Miami attorney Victoria Mendez said in a statement
to Reuters: "While we respect the jury and the judicial process,
we are disappointed in the jury's verdict. We are reviewing the
record to determine how to proceed at this point."
Amie Riggle Berlin, senior trial counsel for the SEC, told
the court that the regulator would present its request for
injunctive relief and monetary penalties within the next two
weeks.
The lawsuit alleged both the city and Boudreaux failed to
tell credit rating agencies and investors they had churned money
through various city accounts in an attempt to keep its general
fund above a minimum, city-mandated, $100 million mark.
According to the SEC's complaint, in 2007 and 2008 Boudreaux
wrongly told city officials that certain amounts of money he
planned to transfer into the city's general fund were unused,
when in fact they were being redirected from the city's capital
projects.
Boudreaux was fired in 2010.
"That the SEC has prevailed in this case is another reminder
that the Enforcement Division in recent years has dramatically
increased focus on municipal offerings, an area that will
continue to attract regulatory scrutiny for at least the near
term," said Jonathan Shapiro, a partner at Baker Botts in San
Francisco, who was not involved in the case.
(Reporting By Zachary Fagenson in Miami and Daniel Bases in New
York; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Dena Aubin in
New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Rigby)