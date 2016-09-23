Sept 23 The city of Miami and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission reached a tentative
settlement after a jury found the city liable for securities
fraud in the sale of over $150 million in municipal debt in
2009.
Lawyers for the SEC and the city said in a Thursday court
filing that the proposed settlement would allow both sides to
avoid further litigation and resolve "all remaining issues" in
the agency's case against Miami.
The SEC's 2013 lawsuit alleged that the city and Boudreaux
failed to tell credit rating agencies and investors they had
moved money between municipal accounts to keep Miami's general
fund above a city-mandated $100 million level. Some of the money
had already been pledged to capital projects or was needed for
ongoing expenses.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
After the Sept 14 jury verdict, the SEC said it planned to
ask the court for injunctive relief and monetary penalties
within two weeks. It was unclear from Thursday's court filing
whether the city will be paying monetary penalties or in what
amount.
Amie Berlin, senior trial counsel for the SEC, declined
comment on Friday. Lawyers for the city could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The Miami City Commission must still approve the settlement
and will vote on it on Oct 13, the court filing said. The five
commissioners of the SEC must also authorize it.
The settlement does not cover the SEC's claims against
former Miami budget director Michael Boudreaux, who the jury
also found liable of misleading investors about the city's
financial health.
A nine-person jury found Miami and Boudreaux liable for
engaging in a "shell game" by shuffling money among accounts to
conceal the city's deteriorating financial condition from
investors and help it sell debt.
Miami and Boudreaux had denied wrongdoing, saying the fund
transfers were approved by auditors and publicly disclosed.
The courtroom win came in the SEC's first federal jury trial
against a municipality or its officers. The agency has been
stepping up scrutiny of the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market
following a wave of defaults during the global financial crisis.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. City of
Miami et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida,
No 13-cv-22600.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Anthony Lin and Daniel
Bases)