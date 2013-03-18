NEW YORK, March 18 A review of U.S. state and
local government pension systems to be completed by Moody's
Investors Services in April will result in less than 2 percent
of local governments being put under review for possible
downgrade, Moody's said on Monday.
Moody's sought public comment last July on major changes it
plans to make in how it treats pension liabilities. The credit
ratings agency said that according to its estimate, the total
liabilities for fiscal 2010 were more than three times the
amount reported by local governments.
Moody's said it expects that no state ratings will be
immediately affected by its pension adjustments.
"Among local governments, the rating agency expects that
less than 2 percent of the total population of general
obligation and equivalent ratings will be placed under review
for possible downgrade," Moody's said.
"As pensions are just one of many factors Moody's considers
in a rating, any rating changes resulting from the subsequent
reviews are likely to be one or two notch downgrades."