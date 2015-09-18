Sept 18 The U.S. municipal bond market grew to
$3.714 trillion during the second quarter from $3.694 trillion
in the first quarter, according to a quarterly report from the
Federal Reserve released Friday.
Retail investors, the biggest buyers of debt sold by states,
cities, schools and other issuers, shed $17.1 billion of muni
assets after increasing their holdings of muni debt by $19
billion in the prior quarter.
As for institutional investors, property and casualty
insurance companies bought $5.5 billion of munis in the second
quarter, while life insurance companies acquired $3.5 billion.
U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $46 billion, which
was down from a $67.4 billion jump in the first quarter.
U.S. mutual funds added $34.7 billion of munis in the second
quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $2.2 billion and
closed-end funds dropped $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)