WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. municipal bond
market grew to $3.694 trillion during the first quarter,
following an increase to $3.652 trillion in the prior quarter,
according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve
released Thursday.
Retail buyers acquired a total of $13 billion of municipal
bonds, a rebound from 16 straight quarters of declines in bonds
held by households, the biggest buyers in the municipal bonds
market.
Institutional investors picked up their buying, as bank
holdings of municipal bonds grew $68.5 billion in the first
quarter, after increasing by $41 billion in the prior quarter.
Mutual funds holdings grew by $59.4 billion in the first
quarter, compared with $57.9 billion in the fourth quarter, the
Federal Reserve said.
Property casualty-insurance companies shed $5.7 billion and
life-insurance companies picked up $1.3 billion in municipal
bonds.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)