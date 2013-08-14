WASHINGTON Aug 14 Moody's Investors Service may
give greater weight to pensions and debt in its rating system
for general obligation debt sold by U.S. local governments, it
said in a proposal released on Wednesday.
The proposed changes would reflect just how much pension
liabilities affect finances of local governments, the ratings
agency said.
Currently, debt and pensions make up about 10 percent of a
Moody's rating of a local government's general obligation bonds,
which are repaid with tax revenues and have the government's
full faith and credit. Under the proposed change, the weighting
of debt and pensions would rise to 20 percent.
Moody's said in a statement that the greater emphasis also
recognizes that both pensioners and debtholders have
"enforceable claims on the resources of local governments."
Pew Center on the States estimates that U.S. cities are
short $99 billion to pay for their pensions.
The Moody's proposal comes after the emergency manager for
Detroit, Kevyn Orr, spooked the $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market over general obligation debt, pension liabilities and the
payment of bondholders.
Orr has said holders of Detroit's general obligation bonds,
historically seen as the safest form of municipal debt, should
be considered unsecured creditors, which could force them to
take losses on their investments. At the same
time, as he guides the city through the largest municipal
bankruptcy filing in U.S. history, Orr is openly fighting with
labor unions over the size of Detroit's pension liability.
Moody's also would change the weight of economic factors to
30 percent from 40 percent, reflecting how some local
governments are "either unwilling or unable to convert the
strength of their local economies into revenues." It pointed to
tax caps, anti-tax sentiment and the lag that local governments
often face between a recovery in real estate prices and a
pick-up in property taxes as reasons.
The modifications would likely not affect the vast majority
of the 8,200 local governments the agency rates, the rating
agency said. It added that the median rating for U.S. cities is
Aa3, for counties Aa2 and school districts Aa3.
"The U.S. local government sector is largely investment
grade-rated, with only a handful of incidents of default," the
agency said in the proposal.
Moody's will take comments from the public on the proposal
until Oct. 14.