(Adds context, details on slumping yields)
By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 The yield on AAA-rated
30-year U.S. municipal bonds fell for the third consecutive day
to an all-time low of 2.27 percent on Thursday, according to
Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale.
A surge in municipal bond issuance this week was met by
strong demand from investors, many of them foreign buyers being
drawn to the market in an attempt to escape negative interest
rate policies abroad.
"Munis are the most attractive ugly duck left," said Greg
Saulnier, municipal analyst for Municipal Market Data. "Given
what foreign money looks like, investors are snapping these up."
Investors this week saw a whopping $12 billion of new sales
enter the market, a high for the year to date.
Municipal market investors have also been encouraged by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Monday that
rate hikes could be pushed off until later in the year.
The streak of record lows may not be over yet. July is
typically the biggest month for principal and coupon
redemptions, which will likely again boost demand for
municipals.
Over the past two days, the market also saw record low
yields on 30-year AAA-rated municipal bonds of 2.36 percent on
Tuesday and 2.34 percent on Wednesday.
The yield on AAA-rated 10-year bonds ended Thursday at 1.56
percent, nine basis points above the all-time low of 1.47
percent set in November 2012.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Bill Trott and Dan
Grebler)